Fortnite Season 10 could see the return of Dusty Depot hints Epic Games

Fortnite Season 9 will come to an end tomorrow, which will bring the start of its Season 10 on August 1. Epic Games the studio behind the popular battle royale game has released a new teaser for the upcoming season on Twitter.

With the Fortnite Season 10, we could see the return of Dusty Depot, which was destroyed back in season 4. Along with the teaser, the company has also revealed the launch date of Season 10, which is August 1.

The company has not revealed any other details regarding the upcoming season. However, we expect the company to reveal more details as the date nears.

With the end of Season 9, Tier 1 players will get Rox and Sentinel skins, Tier 23 players will get the Bunker Jonesy skin, at Tier 47 players will be rewarded the Vega skin, Tier 71 players will get Stratus, Tier 87 players will get Demi, Tier 100 players will get the Vendetta skin. As bonus players who have collected 90 Frostbytes will get the Singularity skin.

Fortnite is currently available on Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and select Android powered smartphones.

During the gameplay, a total of 100 players jump into a battlefield from a battle bus to duke it out with each other. The last person standing wins the match and gets a few rewards. The game is quite similar to PUBG Mobile, which has amassed a bigger fanbase in India. However, it has a twist, as it allows players to build and destroy structures making the game a bit more fun.