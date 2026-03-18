Fortnite returns to Google Play on March 19 after 6 years, India included

Fortnite’s return to Google Play marks the end of a six-year dispute between Epic Games and Google. (Image Source: Epic Games)

Fortnite developer Epic Games has confirmed that the game will be coming back to the Google Play Store globally on March 19.

Almost six years ago, Google had removed Fortnite from the Play Store after Epic Games filed a lawsuit against the tech giant, accusing it of illegally monopolising how users download and install apps on Android devices.

In a post on X, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said that the free-to-play shooting game will be coming back to the Play Store worldwide, where it was previously available.

While Sweeney had announced in December last year that Fortnite was making a comeback on the Play Store, it looks like the game was only available to those living in the United States.