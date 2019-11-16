Fortnite partners with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, adds Imperial Stormtrooper skin

Fortnite has partnered with the newly released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game. Under the partnership, Fortnite is offering its players the Imperial Stormtrooper skin within the in-game item shop. It also seems as if the game will soon be adding more Star Wars content.

Advertising

Fortnite has added the Imperial Stormtrooper skin in the game. The skin can be purchased via the in-game item shop. The Imperial Stormtrooper skin has been made available at 1,500 V-Bucks and will be available to purchase until November 17. However, on its FAQ page, Epic Games has stated that the outfit will be made available to purchase from time to time.

Customers purchasing the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game from the Epic Games store will get the Imperial Stormtrooper skin free of cost. But, keep in mind that this offer is only valid for purchases made before November 30.

To get the skin free of cost, buyers of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game from the Epic Games store need to sign in to Fortnite using the same Epic Games account that was used to make the purchase. Once they have done so the skin will be added to their locker.

Advertising

Console players can also avail this offer by linking their console account with their Epic Games account. If you have already purchased the skin and then purchase the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game, you will receive 1500 V-Bucks in your account as a compensation.

Epic Games has also stated that if you return the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game, you will also lose the Imperial Stormtrooper skin. The Imperial Star Destroyer has also appeared in the game, which can be seen hovering over the west coast on the map.