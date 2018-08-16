Fortnite needs its installer APK files on Android phones to allow updates

Fortnite is not available on Google’s Play Store, and players will have to download it via the company’s website. Fortnite is not available on Google’s Play Store, and players will have to download it via the company’s website.

Samsung with the launch of its flagship smartphone, Galaxy Note 9 also announced the launch of Fortnite on Google’s Android platform. Epic Games, the studio behind Fortnite gave Samsung devices exclusive rights to the popular game for three days. Now, that the time period is over, other smartphone users have also been able to download and play the game. However, non-Galaxy device owners still require an invite to from Epic Games to be able to play it.

Here’s an important tip for you to keep in mind if you plan on playing the game regularly and want to keep it updated. Fortnite players will have to keep the Installer APK files of the game on their device to be able to update the game.

Fortnite will not be available on Google’s Play Store and the only method users have to play the game, is by downloading the game installation APK files from the company’s website and manually installing it on their device. The game like its Windows counterpart requires to be updated regularly for users to play.

Due to system limitations of Android for externally pushed APK updates, users are required to keep the originally downloaded installation APK files to receive and install app updates. So if the user by mistake deletes the APK files they will not be able to play the game even after a minor update takes place.

A small workaround for this might be to download the APK files again from the developer’s website. However, it isn’t certain if the game will update like normal after that.

