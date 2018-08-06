Fortnite might be made available to Samsung Galaxy device owners via Samsung Galaxy App Store

Fortnite will be exclusive to Samsung devices for four months, according to reports. Fortnite will be exclusive to Samsung devices for four months, according to reports.

Fortnite is expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 and will be exclusive to Galaxy devices for up to four months. It is also being reported that the game will not make it to the Google Play Store due to revenue sharing disputes between the developers and Google. It will only be made available to users via Epic Games’ official website as an APK for sideloading onto users’ smartphones. According to a report by XDA Developers, Epic Games, due to the exclusivity to Samsung devices will be first making the games available on the Samsung Galaxy App Store.

Considering the fact, Google offers a rate of 30 per cent and 70 per cent revenue sharing model to its developers, while Samsung has a 20 per cent and 80 per cent revenue sharing model for its Galaxy Apps partners, and an alternative revenue share rate for partners with a mutual written agreement, this seems much more favourable for Epic Games in terms of profitability.

According to the report, in an APK teardown, they found that Epic Games has implemented Samsung’s in-app purchase SDK into it. Players will need to have the latest version of Galaxy Apps installed on their smartphones to be able to play the game. The code inside the first few strings states that the users will need to install Samsung’s in-App purchase SDK which is contained within the Samsung Galaxy Apps APK to run the game.

