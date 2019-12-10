‘Fortnite’ is not coming to Google Play Store anytime soon; here’s why

Looks like Fortnite is not coming to the Google Play Store anytime soon. Looks like Fortnite is not coming to the Google Play Store anytime soon.

Epic Games’ massively popular online survival title Fortnite has a cult following, but the popular battle royal game can’t be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The title is not available on the Play Store, because its publisher does not want to share any revenue made on the game with Google.

For a change, though, Epic had made its mind to bring Fortnite to millions of Android users by submitting the game to Google for the Play Store listing. As it turns out, Google was quick to turn down Epic Games’ submission request of Fortnite to the Google Play Store.

In a statement provided to The Verge, Google said that it will not make changes to the rules for Epic Games to give up 30 per cent fees it charges from developers to publish their apps on the Play Store. Google alleges that Epic Games’ Fortnite is available on the App Store despite Apple also charging 30 per cent revenue cut.

Like Apple, Google also takes 30 per cent from app revenue on its platform. Epic asked Googe to exempt that fee but Google denied its request.

When the news of Google rejecting Epic Games’ request of submitting Fortnite on the Play Store broke, the company’s CEO Tim Sweeney called Google’s business model of charging 30 per cent cut of all in-app transactions “illegal.” Tim said that Epic also runs a PC game store and it does not force developers to follow their platform ecosystem.

