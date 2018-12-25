Toggle Menu Sections
Fortnite Frozen Legends pack now available, adds Frozen Love Ranger skin and morehttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gaming/fortnite-frozen-legends-pack-now-available-adds-frozen-love-ranger-skin-and-more-5508819/

Fortnite Frozen Legends pack now available, adds Frozen Love Ranger skin and more

Inside of the Fortnite Frozen Legends pack, players will get a Frozen Raven skin, Frozen Red Knight skin, Frozen Love Ranger skin, Frozen Iron Cage back bling, Frozen Red Knight Shield back bling and Frozen Love wings.

fortnite frozen legends, fortnite frozen legends pack, fortnite mobile, fortnite mobile game, fortnite mobile frozen legends pack, fortnite frozen love ranger skin, frozen love ranger skin fortnite, frozen legends pack fortnite, frozen legends pack fortnite price, fortnite frozen legends pack price, fortnite game download, fortnite mobile game
Epic Games has also started a new event dubbed 14 Days of Fortnite, under which the whole game has gotten a festive theme redesign.

Epic Games recently announced the commencement of Fortnite Season 7, now it has announced the availability of its Fortnite Frozen Legends pack. The Fortnite Frozen Legends pack includes a number of cosmetic items like skins, back bling, and wings.

The new pack is priced at $24.99 (approximately Rs 1,755). It is available on all platforms including PC, Xbox One, PS4, Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch.

Inside of the Fortnite Frozen Legends pack, players will get a Frozen Raven skin, Frozen Red Knight skin, Frozen Love Ranger skin, Frozen Iron Cage back bling, Frozen Red Knight Shield back bling and Frozen Love wings.

According to a few payers on Fortnite’s official forum the new pack is only showing up on the PC version of the game as a limited edition purchase.

Advertising

Epic Games has also started a new event dubbed 14 Days of Fortnite, under which the whole game has gotten a festive theme redesign. The battle Bus is now covered in colours and lights along with the hot air balloon holding on to the battle bus. There are many holiday-themed items like a Snowball launcher, Legendary bush, elves and much more.

Epic Games recently started Fortnite Season 7 bringing map changes, pilotable aeroplanes, zip lines and more. The season is currently live on all platforms.

With Season 7 the battle island has gotten a makeover with snow everywhere, ice-themed skins, new functionalities and more. The game also gets a new Battle Pass with 100 new unlockable tiers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android