Fortnite Frozen Legends pack now available, adds Frozen Love Ranger skin and more

Epic Games recently announced the commencement of Fortnite Season 7, now it has announced the availability of its Fortnite Frozen Legends pack. The Fortnite Frozen Legends pack includes a number of cosmetic items like skins, back bling, and wings.

The new pack is priced at $24.99 (approximately Rs 1,755). It is available on all platforms including PC, Xbox One, PS4, Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch.

Inside of the Fortnite Frozen Legends pack, players will get a Frozen Raven skin, Frozen Red Knight skin, Frozen Love Ranger skin, Frozen Iron Cage back bling, Frozen Red Knight Shield back bling and Frozen Love wings.

According to a few payers on Fortnite’s official forum the new pack is only showing up on the PC version of the game as a limited edition purchase.

Epic Games has also started a new event dubbed 14 Days of Fortnite, under which the whole game has gotten a festive theme redesign. The battle Bus is now covered in colours and lights along with the hot air balloon holding on to the battle bus. There are many holiday-themed items like a Snowball launcher, Legendary bush, elves and much more.

Epic Games recently started Fortnite Season 7 bringing map changes, pilotable aeroplanes, zip lines and more. The season is currently live on all platforms.

With Season 7 the battle island has gotten a makeover with snow everywhere, ice-themed skins, new functionalities and more. The game also gets a new Battle Pass with 100 new unlockable tiers.