Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 removes building, adds Doctor Strange

Epic Games has launched the newest season of its long-running battle-royale game, Fortnite. Titled ‘Resistance,’ the update removes the ability to build defensive structures and adds a bunch of skins, including Doctor Strange from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer follows a similar style as others, where we see a bunch of characters from the game duke it out against each other. That is until, a mysterious woman walks in, pulls out a weird looking gizmo and eliminates all signs of player-built structures. The building aspect is one of the core components in Fortnite, acting as a defensive measure during tense moments.

However, in the official blog post, Epic Games has stated that building has been “wiped out,” and is adding a new mechanic called Overshield. It is not clear whether the building aspect will be disabled from the start of a match or if it is a special event that takes place after a certain point in time. But the new tool serves as an additional layer of shield that is designed to take damage before the default shield and health takes a hit. Plus, it automatically recovers when brought down to 0.

Also Read: | Elden Ring has a secret wall that only opens after 50 hits

This time, Fortnite is also incorporating a unique voting system, where players can fund the Resistance in exchange for some helpful tools in-game. Players can pick between a light and a heavy turret – the former can be mounted on a vehicle, while the latter can be set up to inflict slow, yet heavy doses of damage.

Players could also contribute their earned gold bars to fund the iconic Battle Bus, which now looks like a Mad Max vehicle, thanks to its Cow Catcher that increases the ramming power. Once fully funded, the bus can be found in Resistance-occupied areas on the map and can be driven around.

Also Read: | Overwatch 2 PvP closed beta starts on April 26

Other changes include increased sprinting speeds, the ability to climb onto higher areas using bare hands (parkour), and one could even shoulder bash into a door to blast them open. Then there is the new Doctor Strange skin, which is being brought in to promote the new Multiverse of Madness film by Sam Raimi. It can be unlocked by purchasing the battle pass system or by purchasing separately using V-Bucks.

Earlier this week, the company had committed to support Ukraine through the ongoing war by offering humanitarian relief. Starting March 20 until April 3, 2022, all proceeds from in-game purchases would go towards the affected people in the country.