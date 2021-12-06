Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is now live with new weapons, Spider-Man skin and more

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is now live. The game is getting a host of new additions. The game is getting a new island that is virtually an upside-down version of the island from Chapter 2. The island is said to be home to multiple weather systems including winters in the western half, tropical, and summers among others.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is also getting a host of additions including new weapons, new locations, new characters including Spider-Man, among others. Additionally, users will be able to get their hands on The Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass now.

Users who have access to the game pass will be able to play in the shoes of characters including Spider-Man, The “Lotus Walker” Shanta, Ronin, Lt John Llama, Gumbo, Harlowe, Haven, and The Foundation that can be unlocked later in the season.

Epic Games has confirmed that the western side of the island will be home to winders and locals like Greasy Grove as well as the industrial Logjam Lumberyard and more.

The new season of the game will also allow players to see the rock statue of The Foundation, from a place in the coastal area called Sanctuary.

One of the most interesting additions coming to the game includes access to Spider-Man’s web-shooters. Users will be able to make use of the same starting December 11 to swing on buildings.

The new chapter in the Fortnite franchise will offer a brand new slate of weapons including the Ranger Assault Rifle (long-range), MK-Seven Assault Rifle built from The Seven’s technology (medium- to long-range), Striker Pump Shotgun, Auto Shotgun, Sidearm Pistol, Stinger SMG, and the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper.

Fortnite is also getting Tents for camping. which will allow users to locate a Tent item and throw it down to assemble it. Players will be able to make use of Tents to rest and heal, and also to safely stash items to collect more in future matches.

Epic Games has stated that two item slots will be available automatically, and users will be able to rent a third slot with Bars.

Users who have collected additional items can also find more tents or take up deserted ones to stash the same. Users will also be able to camp with friends (in a Duos, Trios, or Squads team).

Additionally, items will not be available if they have been vaulted or are unavailable in the mode the player is in. Fortnite is also getting a new Crown feature that players will get access to if they are ranked high in a match.

The new chapter of the game is set to introduce a new sliding maneuver, that speeds up descent from a hill when users are evading fire from an enemy. Users will also be able to shoot while sliding.