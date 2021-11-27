scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Fortnite Chapter 3 leak hints at unique new map: Check details here

Fortnite Chapter 3: Here's what we could see in the secret new map that Epic Games recently teased.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 27, 2021 11:13:33 am
Fortnite, Fortnite Chapter 3,Fortnite Chapter 3 could include a very different new map to players. (Image Source: Twitter/ Fortnite)

Epic games earlier this week announced the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, which is set to take place with a big in-game event on December 4 titled “The End” where players can compete and get rewards. Now, the game has already started teasing players with hints at Chapter 3.

The official Fortnite Twitter handle has now teased that Chapter 3 could feature a completely new map and setting where players will find “an undiscovered world with new secrets to unfold. While no other information has been revealed, Fortnite fans are already speculating what the hints could be pointing at.

A leak on Reddit also suggests that Epic Games has been working on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map for a while, and some insiders have reportedly leaked information regarding a number of details around the new map that is expected in season 3.

Also Read |Fortnite Chapter 2 to end on Dec 4 with big in-game event named ‘The End’

An unofficial mockup of these leaks has now been spotted on Twitter and it hints at a large main map surrounded by a number of smaller ‘themed’ islands. The smaller hub islands are expected to be themed after Monster Mansion, Mossy MArch, Dusty Desert, and Glossy Glacier. Check it out below.

While we’re not sure how likely this idea is to make it to the actual game, it will certainly be a big change from the Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 maps. For more official details, we will just have to wait for now.

Fortnite Chapter 2 ends on December 4 next week and there is no current date for Chapter 3. Although we expect the new chapter to begin soon after December 4.

