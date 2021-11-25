Fortnite Chapter 2 to end on Dec 4 with big in-game event named ‘The End’

Battle royale title Fortnite will brings its second chapter to a close along with the end of the latest season on December 4. In an event unsurprisingly called “The End,” players will be playing for “one last stand for the fate of the island,” the game suggests.

This likely means Fortnite players will soon be playing on a new map entirely, beginning with the next chapter. A similar event was seen during the end of Fortnite’s last chapter when the game’s original island was destroyed due to a black hole.

This left the game offline for days before we entered chapter 2. Similarly, Chapter 3 is expected to debut sometime after Chapter 2 ends on December 4, but we have no more information on the same yet. What the third chapter might look like and what new changes players can expect to see in-game is also still a mystery.

Fortnite Chapter 2: All you need to know about “The End”

“With The Convergence complete, The Cube Queen prepares her endgame for the Island and nothing will ever be the same. Grab your weapons and fight the ultimate destroyer of all reality.

Join “The End,” a one-time-only, in-game event and battle for your legacy,” the Fortnite team wrote in a new blog post.

Players will be able to squad up with their friends from around the world as the event will support large parties of up to 16 players queued together. “Be sure to log in early — ‘The End’ playlist will be available in Fortnite 30 minutes prior to the start time for players to jump in,” the blog post adds.

“The End” will take place on December 4 at 4 pm ET (2:30 am IST) and will see players “take on The Cube Queen in one last stand for the fate of the Island.” Players who fight back the Cube Queen by taking part in the event will also unlock a special loading screen and wrap in-game.