Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 not coming to iOS and macOS; here’s why

Epic Games in a statement has confirmed that it will not be releasing the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4, for iOS and macOS. It says it is doing do due to the ongoing antitrust cases with Apple over in-app payment processing and the App Store blocking it from issuing updates or new installs. To recall, Epic Games had warned that this might happen earlier this month, when Apple removed the game from its App Store.

Via its FAQ page about the standoff with Apple, Epic Games has said that Apple had warned the company that they might terminate its ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices, if they do not comply with the Store policies.

Android users have already gotten the update and can download it via Epic Games App or the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Epic Games during its lawsuit was trying to convince the judge to grant a temporary restraining order, which would stop Apple from blocking Fortnite updates. The restraining order was granted, however, only for the Unreal Engine, which has also been one of Apple’s targets in this fight. Due to this, Apple was not forced to restore Fortnite to the App Store.

Epic Games till the date the issue is not resolved in court has a way to distribute the game on the App Store and even update it, but chooses not to go through with it. Apple in a statement has stated that Epic can revert the update, in which it implemented its own in-app payment processing system, to resume distributing and updating Fortnite via the App Store.

Apple’s response to the Judge’s temporary order pic.twitter.com/BXwvWcgiCB — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 25, 2020

Epic states that it has refused to roll back to the earlier payment processing system as it feels that Apple’s proposal is an “invitation for Epic to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly [and] as a matter of principle [it] won’t participate in this scheme.”

Epic has also stated that “Apple’s policies are so restrictive that they block gaming services like Microsoft xCloud, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Google Stadia from existing on iOS. Apple’s policies would have even blocked the World Wide Web if it had been invented after the iPhone, because Apple policies disallow running code not reviewed by Apple, accepting payments directly from customers, and accessing content not reviewed by Apple – all fundamental features of the web. These policies, together with Apple’s chilling enforcement strategy, directly impede innovation and invention of entirely new kinds of apps, games, and businesses.”

