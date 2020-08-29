Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All you need to know about Marvel characters and new updates

Fortnite Chapter Season 4 comic-book story line will play out in the coming few weeks (Source: Fornite/screenshot)

Fortnite Chapter Season 4 dubbed as the ‘Nexus War’ was launched on August 27. The tie-up with Marvel led to exciting Comic book superheroes fighting it out against the planet-devourer supervillain Galactus. Iron Man, Storm, Mystique, Wolverine, Doctor Doom, Groot, and She-Hulk, and an amnesiac Thor will be unlocked if one purchases Fortnite’s season battle pass.

The comic-book storyline of the new season will be played out in the coming few weeks. This is the biggest Marvel-themed update. However, there have been tie-ups between the two before featuring characters from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In the previous season, Thor warned everyone of Galactus and his sidekicks.

In the trailer of the Nexus War, Thor brings everyone together using Bifrost as they were fighting enemies on their own. In the end, Galactus is shown to be approaching the planet.

There are several changes in the maps including S.H.I.E.L.D’s Helicarrier which is the new lobby area where players wait before the fighting begins. There are plenty of references to the comic book as well like Quinjets spread around the map or dead sentinels in the Sentinel Graveyard.

Vaulted weapons/items

Tactical Shotgun (all rarities), Pistol (Epic/Legendary), Rapid Fire SMG (Rare/Epic/Legendary), Submachine Gun (all rarities), Hunting Rifle (Epic/Legendary), Flare Gun (Rare), Launch Pad (Epic), Stink Bomb (Rare), Decoy (Rare/Epic)

Unvaulted weapons/items

Pump Shtogun (all rarities), Revolver (Epic/Legendary), Scoped Assault Rifle (Uncommon/Rare), Tactical Submachine Gun, (Uncommon/Rare/Epic), Shockwave Grenade (Epic), Boogie Bomb (Rare), Bounce Pad (Rare), Port-a-Fort (Rare)

New weapons

Silver Surfer Board, Groot’s Bramble Shield, Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb, Stark Industries Energy Rifle

New update available or iOS?

iOS users will not be able to download the new season due to the ongoing battle between Epic Games and Apple over the Mega Drop which bypassed Apple and Google Store’s fees of 30 per cent to buy V-bucks (in-app purchases). The battle between the two has only intensified of late as the Cupertino giant terminated Epic Games’ App Store developer account.

