Fortnite’s Bhangra Boogie Cup tournament to start Dec 6: Winners get OnePlus 8T and more

Epic Games in partnership with OnePlus is holding the Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Cup for Android players in India. The tournament will kick off on December 6. During the event, players can look forward to the Bhangra Boogie emote, Nana Dance Spray and a new Click Pow Get Down Lobby Track. All of which will be made available in the item shop at a later date.

To participate in the Bhangra Boogie Cup competition, players first need to ensure that they have two-factor authentication turned on for their Epic account. After that you can participate in the competition from the Compete tab in-game on your mobile device and then tapping the Bhangra Boogie Cup option.

In the competition, players will have the chance to win OnePlus 8T smartphones, OnePlus Buds and more. The top three point earners in each server region will win an OnePlus 8T smartphone, whereas, the top point earner for each region will get a pair of OnePlus Buds. Other prizes include the Nana Dance Spray which can be got for 5 points, Bhangra Boogie Emote and Click Pow Get Down Lobby Track for the top 25,000 finishers.

The regions included in the tournament are India, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Middle East and Oceania.

The scoring system is pretty simple, with the victor of a match getting 10 points, positions 2nd to 5th getting 7 points, positions 6th to 15th getting 5 points, 16th to 25th getting 3 points and 26th to 100th getting 1 point. On each elimination, a player would get 1 point.

“We are excited about introducing India inspired content on Fortnite and our partnership with Raftaar. Emotes are a much-loved feature amongst Fortnite gamers and through the launch of the Bhangra Boogie Emote and Click Pow Get Down Lobby track, we aim to strengthen our connection with Indian players from all over the world. We are looking forward to working with Indian creators and hope that they resonate with this new feature. Player experience is at the heart of Epic Games and we will continue to bring such exciting features for players to look forward to,” said Quentin Staes-Polet, GM India and SEA-Epic Games.

