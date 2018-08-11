Fortnite Beta launched: Here’s how to get the game which is not available on Google Play Store

Fortnite’s creators Epic Games have announced that the game will not be coming to the Google Play Store. Fortnite’s creators Epic Games have announced that the game will not be coming to the Google Play Store.

At the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event held this week, Epic Games announced the availability of its uber-popular game, Fortnite on Android. The company has released the first beta for the game which Samsung Galaxy device users can test out. These users will also be getting a free ‘Galaxy’ skin. Currently, the company’s website lists the game availability for Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy S7, S8, Note 8, Note 9 and Tab S4. However, the company over the next few days will be rolling out the beta version of the game to devices like the OnePlus 6, Google Pixel 2, Asus ROG Phone, Nokia 8, Razer Phone, and many more.

To get the Fortnite Android Beta invite, users will have to head over to Fortnite’s official website, where they will have to sign up for an account. After signing up, if your device is eligible, then Epic Games will then send you an e-mail with the download link for the game. The e-mail will be sent in phases, so you might have to wait a bit till you are able to play the game. It is yet unknown, if like the iOS variant of the game, the players will be able to send invites to their friends or not.

After you have completed downloading the game from the link, to install you will need to head to the device settings and change the privacy settings in the Security tab to allow app installations from unknown sources. Now you can simply open the downloaded file and install the app.

Fortnite’s creators Epic Games have announced that the game will not be coming to the Google Play Store. Google seems to have acknowledged that fact on the Play Store. A new message appears on the Play Store when searching for Fortnite, which states that Fortnite Battle Royal by Epic Games, Inc is not available on Google Play.

