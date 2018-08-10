Fortnite Mobile game for Android: List of supported and unsupported devices

Fortnite Android beta will start rolling out to supported Android phones over the next few days. All users need to do is visit fortnite.com and sign up for the Android beta Fortnite Android beta will start rolling out to supported Android phones over the next few days. All users need to do is visit fortnite.com and sign up for the Android beta

Fortnite Android beta will soon be available for mobile users. Epic Games, publisher of Fortnite Battle Royale, made an announcement during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York where the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched. Fornite is a massively-multiplayer and open-world online game.

Thanks to this strategic partnership between Samsung and Epic Games, Samsung users will be offered an early exclusive access to Fortnite for Android. However, this limited-period exclusive access will end before Samsung starts shipping the Galaxy Note 9 to customers

Fortnite Android beta will start rolling out to supported Android phones over the next few days. All users need to do is visit fortnite.com and sign up for the Android beta. Samsung users with compatible Android phones can start playing the game right away. We take a look at the list of Fortnite-supported and unsupported devices:

How to sign up for Fortnite Android beta

Here is a step-by-step procedure to sign up for Fortnite Android beta:

Step 1: Go to fortnite.com.

Step 2: Click the banner “Android Beta Learn More”

Step 3: Click “Sign up for email invite.”

Step 4: If you already play Fortnite, say “Yes,” else “No.”

Step 5: Enter your details to create an account.

Step 6: Select your compatible Android device for the drop-down menu.

Once you finish creating a Fortnite account, you will get a confirmation that you are now on the waiting list. Epic Games will send you an invite when you can play. The email will contain a link to the Fortnite installer.

Android devices compatible with Fortnite

Below is the list of Android devices that are compatible with Fortnite:

Samsung Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge / S8 / S8+ / S9 / S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 / Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 / Tab S4

Google Pixel / Pixel XL / Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus ROG Phone

Asus Zenfone 4 Pro

Asus Zenfone 5 / 5Z

Essential PH-1

Honor 10

Honor Play

Huawei Mate 10 / Pro

Huawei Mate RS

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei P20 / Pro

LG V10

LG G5 / G6 / G7

LG G7 ThinQ

LG V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia 8

OnePlus 5 / 5T / 6

Razer Phone

Xiaomi Blackshark

Xiaomi Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus / 6 / 6 Plus

Xiaomi Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE

Xiaomi Mi Mix / Mix 2 / Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

ZTE Axon 7 / 7s/ M

Nubia / Z17 / Z17s / Z11

Android devices that do not support Fortnite

Below is the list of Android devices that are not compatible with Fortnite

In case your phone is not in either of these lists, need not worry since Fortnite says it may still work assuming your phone meets the desired specifications criteria. Fortnite shall work with phones running Android 5.0 Lollipop or above, 3GB RAM or above and Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher.

