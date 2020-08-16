From Call of Duty to Cyber Hunter: Here are 5 alternatives to Fortnite

(Source: Fortnite screengrab)

Apple and Google removed popular battle royale game Fortnite from their app stores earlier this week after Epic Games launched a direct payment plan that bypasses their app store norms (30 per cent of the in-app revenue purchases).

Apple said in a statement on the issue, “Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services.”

“The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users,” Google said in a statement.

Epic Games’ Fortnite had millions of regular gamers. If you are looking for battle royale alternatives of the Fortnite game, these five titles may interest you.

Rules of Survival

You can play Rules of Survival solo, duo, squad (four players), and fireteam (five players). Similar to PUBG, there is a waiting area and the players get dropped on the map via an airplane. There are two maps in the game – Ghillie Island and Fearless Fiord. One feature that stands out in the game that the ‘Fearless Fiord’ can have as many as 300 players which makes it pretty rare in battle royale games. If you are into casual gaming with friends.

Rules of survival has over 50 million downloads and a 3.9 rating on Android and takes up 3GB of space on the storage. On iOS it has a 4.5 rating and takes 2.5GB of space.

Cyber Hunter

In this game, you can play solo, duo, or four-players squad. There are two modes – Classic Mode and Six Forces Blitz. There are plenty of options for movements of players like manic velocity, climbing on any vertical surface including walls, using drones for gliding down, and others. This game has a more sci-fi approach, unlike most battle royale games. Instead of the parachute, the player lands on a hoverboard. The vehicles in the game are different as well. You’ll come across supercars just lying around or an advanced version of jetski to navigate the waters instead of swimming. Also, the graphics look good for a low-end game.

It has over 10 million downloads and a four-star rating on Google Play Store whereas a 4.5 rating on Apple App Store. It takes 2.2GB and 3.5GB of space in your smartphone’s storage on Android and iOS smartphones respectively.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty is one of the oldest franchises in the FPS games genre. Most 90s kids who liked this genre grew up playing Call of Duty. In the mobile version of the game, similar to PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, up to 100 players jump on to a familiar battlefield with identifiable guns and characters. The graphics are one of the strongest points of this game. You feel more control over the game because of its fine-tuned physics.

The battle royale game by Activision has a 4.8 rating on Apple App Store and takes up 1.9 GB of space. On the other hand, it has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store with a 4.5 rating. It takes 1.5GB of space on Android smartphones.

PUBG

There is no doubt that PUBG Mobile is one of the top FPS games in the world. There were other games that had battle royale modes but not game did it better than PUBG when it was all the rage. It forced gaming franchises to launch their smartphone version in order to compete with PUBG. Despite the controversies surrounding the game, PUBG keeps treating the gamers with new maps to keep them engaged in the game. Recently, it launched the 90FPS mode on a few OnePlus devices as well.

Tencent Games’ PUBG has a 4.4 rating on Apple App Store and takes 2.4GB of space on iOS devices. It has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store with a 4.1 rating. The game takes 1.9GB of storage on an Android smartphone.

KNIVES OUT

In this game, you get dropped into the map from a chopper on a deserted island but instead of a parachute, you glide to the ground using a wingsuit. A maximum of 100 players can be a part of a single match. The gameplay of Knives Out is closer to PUBG. It is a fast-paced game with relatively small maps which results in a high body count.

It takes 2.8GB of space on iOS and has a rating of 4 on the Apple App Store. Knives Out has over 10 million downloads with a rating of 3.4 on Play Store.

