Fortnite adds support for bluetooth controller on iOS, Android

Epic Games has released a new update for its popular battle royale game, Fortnite. The update brings the ability for users to connect an MFi controller to devices running iOS and a Bluetooth game controller to devices running Android.

The update also adds support for 60 fps (frames per second) gameplay to a few select Android devices. These devices include the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Honor View 20 and Huawei Mate 20 X.

The company claims that this helps bring the level of smoothness of motion on the Android platform to similar levels as its iOS and PC versions.

Earlier Fortnite players could make use of the on-screen controls to play the game, which would take up display real estate and also be the cause of accidental screen touches. Now after the update players can make use of real thumbsticks and buttons using an external add on controller providing a much more tactile feel to the players.

Epic Games via its algorithms separates controller users from mouse and keyboard players on consoles by putting the mouse and keyboard console users in competition with PC users. They might end up doing a similar thing with Mobile controller users by putting them up against console players using controllers.

Fortnite is currently available on Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and select Android powered smartphones. During the gameplay, a total of 100 players jump into a battlefield from a battle bus to duke it out with each other. The last person standing wins the match and gets a few rewards.