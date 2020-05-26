Fortnite 90 fps mode is now available; but only for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users

The new 90 fps mode is currently limited to only OnePlus 8 series. (Image: OnePlus) The new 90 fps mode is currently limited to only OnePlus 8 series. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus has partnered with Epic Games to bring a 90 fps (frames per second) gameplay mode for Fortnite on its OnePlus 8 series smartphones. This is the fastest frame rate ever available for Fortnite on a smartphone. No other mobile game offers frame rates higher than 60fps as of now. Even console games have a cap of 60 fps.

Apart from bringing a 90 fps mode, the partnership also allows OnePlus 6 or older OnePlus smartphone users to be able to download and install Fortnite via the Epic Games inside of the ‘Game Space’ application.

The new 90 fps mode is currently limited to only OnePlus 8 series. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro owners will still be able to play the game only in 60 fps. The company has not commented on when the new 90 fps mode for Fortnite will be made available for the above-mentioned smartphones.

To download Fortnite, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro owners can

-Open the ‘Game Space’ app from the app drawer.

-They will then see a one-tap button to install the game.

-On pressing the button, the phone will download the Epic Games Store and the game automatically on to the phone.

-The game will automatically play in the 90 fps mode, players can shift it down from the in-game settings page if needed.

“OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences ever on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can’t match,” said Pete Lau, Founder & CEO, OnePlus in a statement to the press. “OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming through our industry-leading display, speedy performance, and overall user experience designed with power-users in mind,” Lau further added.

