Fortnite 7.0.1 update released: Brings Infinity Blade, Close Encounters limited time mode

Fortnite with its 7.0 update commenced Season 7 for the game on all platforms, now Epic Games has released a new update dubbed Fortnite 7.01, which will be available to all users starting December 13. The update brings a new weapon, Infinity Blade from Epic Games’ iOS title of the same name and a new Close Encounters limited time mode.

The most surprising thing that Fortnite 7.01 will bring is the Infinity Blade, as the company has just shut development on the Infinity Blade trilogy on iOS stating they don’t have the resources to support those. The company has also pulled the trilogy out of Apple’s App Store.

Infinity Blade is a Mythic melee weapon that can be found on Polar Peak and is a heavy melee weapon that with its sword slash is able to destroy structures in one blow and deliver 75 damage to players. The blade also lets players leap great distances and destroy objects in its path, and when the player wielding an Infinity Blade lands it delivers 25 damage and a knock-up to nearby players.

When a player gets the Infinity Blade they are granted additional abilities including 200 Health, 200 Shields, 1 HP per second regeneration of Health and Shields, 50 HP Health upon elimination of an enemy and a 130 per cent increase in movement speed.

The Infinity Blade due to being one of the most powerful weapons in the game also has a few limitations set in place so that the wielder doesn’t become the most powerful person on the battlefield. These limitations include one Infinity Blade per match, the player picking it up will have to drop all inventory items except for building materials and if they pick up anything except building materials the Infinity Blade will be dropped.

Coming to Close Encounters limited time mode, players will have to battle in close quarters with the help of shotguns and jetpacks. In this mode the storm will move much quicker than normal games with the match duration being around 15 minutes. This mode will also come with Stats enabled by default. Normal shotguns will be found on the floor as floor loot, whereas, jetpacks and heavy shotguns will be found in chests and in supply drops.