Fortnite now has 200 million registered players, up 60% from June 2018

Fortnite, one of the most popular games in the world right now, has over 200 million registered players across all platforms. As reported by Bloomberg, that’s an increase of 60 per cent on the 125 million registered users Epic Games reported in June.

This doesn’t mean that there are 200 million users playing Fortnite on a regular basis. Back in August, Epic Games announced that Fortnite had 78.3 million active players. The number should have grown exponentially after the launch of Fortnite on Android, the world’s most popular mobile OS. The game is currently available for users to play on Windows, macOS, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android platforms free of charge. The game’s main revenue stream is via the in-game purchases that users make.

Just to recap, Fortnite is an online multi-player battle royale game. The game has different modes to make it much more interesting for players including Save the World and Fortnite Battle Royale. The game is available on all platforms free of cost. However, on the PS4 and Xbox One, the players should have an active PSN Plus, Xbox Live subscription, respectively.

Save the World mode allows up to four players to team up and fight zombies while defending objects with fortifications they can build and is available for Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Fortnite Battle Royale mode pits 100 players against each other on a battlefield, where the last man standing wins. It is available for all devices.