Fortnite 14.50 update is finally available on PS4: What does it bring?

Epic Games has not revealed the reason behind the Fortnite 14.50 update delay, however, the issue seems to have been resolved rather quickly.

Epic Games has released Fortnite 14.50 update for the PlayStation 4 after a little delay. The update started rolling out on November 3, but some PS4 users were left out due to technical issues. The update brings a number of bug fixes, new map locations, weapons and much more. Apart from this, the developers have announced that the game will be made available for the next-gen PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X game consoles from Day 1.

With the 14.50 update, Fortnite marks the end of Fortnite’s Halloween event, called Fortnightmares, while at the same time bringing back Stark Jetpacks to the game. The game brings several bug fixes and improvements, which includes wind speed through grass has been reduced, issue with black glass tiles, the issue with the creation of a new island and more.

Creators can now use up to 150 Channels on their Islands, the Button now has an Interact Time option to slow activation and the Conditional Button can now only be activated using remote triggers.

The update also allows Creatures on the island to navigate through doorways, and through copy/pasted player-built structures.

A few other bug fixes include prefab and gallery bug fixes, new options to Score Manager device have been added, an alignment issue with the Princess Castle Archway Support has been fixed and more.

In other news, Fortnite remains absent from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, due to the ongoing litigations. The game is currently only available on consoles and PC. Android users can still download and play the game, using the Fortnite Installer from the Epic Games website and sideloading the game on to their device. It is not available on iOS, iPadOS and macOS, due to Apple not allowing the game an entry into its ecosystem.

