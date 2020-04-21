Forget Subway Surfer, try Space Finder while you’re bored at home during lockdown

Space Finder is a space odyssey game, where the player has to launch a rocket from planet Earth. Space Finder is a space odyssey game, where the player has to launch a rocket from planet Earth.

Platanista Games has launched ‘Space Finder’, an endless casual game. It is available on both Android and iOS via their respective app stores. Platanista Games’ has had a number of popular pop-box genre games till date, which include Surgical Strike – Border Escape and Super Keeper.

Space Finder is a space odyssey game, where the player has to launch a rocket from planet Earth. They then have to safely traverse throughout the space exploring uncharted territories.

How to play Space Finder

The space is filled with planets, stars, asteroids and other celestial bodies. As the player it is your job to pick the safest route to your destination. While at the same time avoid a list of obstacles like asteroids that can damage your spaceship.

You can purchase new spaceships with the help of coins that you collect while playing the game. You can even upgrade your spaceships by collecting gears that are distributed throught the game. Your main objective is to avoid all obstacles and help the astronauts riding in your spaceship discover new planets.

The game is a mixture of 2D and 3D graphics, that helps it look visually appealing but does not tax the hardware of the device running it that much. It is very easy to play and can be played with a single hand, thus not requiring your full attention.

Also Read: Amazon pushes into making video games, not just streaming their play

The game is somewhat similar to Subway Surfer and Temple Run as it acts like an endless runner, where you need to swipe your finger here and there to get the obstacles out of your way.

How to download and where from

The game is also available on multiple app stores apart from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store such as Cherry Mobile, Multilaser, 9 Apps, Catappult, Apptoide, Bemobi, Appxplore, Indus IOS, GetJar, Amazon Apps, SlideMe and Samsung App store.

Also Read: How to Install PUBG Mobile without using the internet

To recall, this game will be able to help you be reminded of the days when you played Space Impact on your Nokia phones with a keypad. For the generation that does not get this reference, Space Impact was also an endless runner where you had to manoeuvre your spacecraft throughout the endless space avoiding debris and asteroids. It also had another key point to it, which was that, you had to kill enemy spacecrafts and the boss with your integrated gun.

“At Platanista Games, we focus on creating fun, locally-appealing interactive games for a wide range of players equipped with different levels of gaming skills. Research shows that casual games in the country is fast emerging into a favourite entertaining activity for consumers of all age-groups. With Space Finder, we are hoping to continue building a rich catalogue of games and offering immersive experiences to gamers in the country,” said Mansi Darbar, Vice President – Corporate Strategy and Development, IN10 Media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd