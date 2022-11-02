scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Football Manager 2023 Touch coming to Apple Arcade on November 8

Apple Arcade subscribers will be able to sync their Football Manager 2023 Touch saved games across multiple devices.

Football Manager 2023 Touch, Football Manager 2023 Touch Apple Arcade, Apple ArcadeApple Arcade subscribers will be notified when the game is available. (Image Source: Football Manager)

Apple Arcade recently added games including Amazing Bomberman, Jetpack Joyride 2, Love you to Bits+ and others. Launched in September 2019, the gaming subscription allows users to skip ads and in-app purchases. Now, Apple Arcade is bringing Football Manager 2023 Touch for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV users.

Popular amongst PC and Mac users, the SEGA-owned game will be available on Apple Arcade on November 8. Football Manager Touch 2023 is a desktop classic that allows players to join the managerial football elite. In this game, players have to assemble a dream squad of global players.

As it turns out, Football Manager Touch 2023 players will be able to sync their saved games on iCloud, with the game able to resume from the point where you left off when you switch from your iPhone to iPad or Apple TV.

Also Read |Apple Arcade’s Garden Tails: Gaming that helps you relax and de-stress

If you are looking forward to playing Football Manager 2023 Touch on your Apple device, make sure to pre-register the game from the Apple App Store.

Of course, you will need an Apple device along with Apple Arcade standalone subscription, which costs Rs 99 per month. Also, the Apple One subscription gives you access to Apple Arcade for free.

Apart from Football Manager 2023 Touch, Apple will be adding new titles like BattleHeart Legacy+, SpongeBob SolitairePants and Old Man’s Journey in the coming weeks.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 06:45:44 pm
