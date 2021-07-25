Flipkart Big Savings Day sale: Best deals on gaming laptops, peripherals and more

Check out the best offers on gaming monitors, laptops and more. (Express Photo)

The Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is here and it brings deals and offers on numerous products including smartphones, TVs, headphones, TVs and more. The sale also features deals and offers on various gaming-related products including gaming laptops, peripherals and other accessories for both PC and mobile gamers. Here are some of the best deals.

Gaming laptops

The Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 10th Gen laptop is available for Rs 54,990 and the Acer Predator Helios i7 10th Gen laptop is available for Rs 1,19,990. The popular Acer Nitro series of gaming laptops is available for Rs 64,990 for the Ryzen 5 4600H at Rs 64,990 and Ryzen 5 5600H at Rs 84,990.

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 Core i5 10th Gen laptop is available for Rs 60,990 and the Asus TUF Gaming A17 Ryzen 5 4600H is available for Rs 64,990. The Asus ROG Strix G15 Ryzen 7 5800H is available for Rs 1,22,990.

MSI is offering the GF65 Thin i5 10th Gen for Rs 74,990, GF63 Thin i5 10th Gen for Rs 58,990 and the GF63 Thin i5 9th Gen for Rs 52,990. The MSI GE66 Raider Core i7 10th Gen is available for Rs 1,94,990.

A number of laptops from HP and Dell are also on offer. The HP Pavillion Gaming series with Ryzen 5 starts at Rs 50,990 and the HP Omen 15 Ryzen 7 5800H is available at Rs 1,29,990. The Dell G15 Core i5 10th Gen is available at Rs 76,990 and the G7 Core i9 10th Gen is available at Rs 1,79,990.

Gaming monitors

The BenQ 27-inch FHD LED TN Panel monitor is available at Rs 39,990. The Acer 27-inch WQHD IPS gaming monitor is available at Rs 39,200. The LG 27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel gaming monitor is available at Rs 29,499. The Samsung 32-inch 4K UHD LED VA panel monitor is available at Rs 28,851. A number of other variants from Samsung, LG, BenQ and Acer are also available on offer.

PC games, peripherals and accessories

A number of PC games including Grand Theft Auto IV, IGI 2 Covert Strike, Watch Dogs, GTA San Andreas, and more are available on offer. Grand Theft Auto Vice City is available at just Rs 180.

Accessories including gamepads, controllers, mobile gaming triggers, thumb sleeves and gaming mice and keyboard combos are also available during the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale.