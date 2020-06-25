MSD: World Cricket Bash to Sultan: Five mobile games based on popular Indian movies

Sholay is one of the most engaging games on the list (Source: Youtube screengrab) Sholay is one of the most engaging games on the list (Source: Youtube screengrab)

Video games based on popular movies is a big draw in India. Sure they are not technically impressive as many popular games but such games do have a sizeable audience due to the popularity of the characters. Which is why it’s no surprise that some game developers have taken inspiration from cult movies and adapted their stories in the form of video games.

Here’s a list of games based on Indian movies that don’t have engaging gameplay or stunning graphics but still fun to play nevertheless.

MSD: World Cricket Bash

The official game of ‘Dhoni: The untold story’ is incorporated into Cricket Hungama 2016, a game that already existed before. However, the game is focused on former Indian skipper and two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni played by Sushant Singh Rajput. You can choose whether to play a lofted shot or a grounded one and then swipe in the direction of where you want to hit the ball. Even though the game is based on wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni, you have decent controls for bowling as well. The game has modes like challenges, stories, wicketkeeping, etc.

Baahubali

If you have played the famous strategy clash of clans, Bahubali will not be easy to play as it features archer towers to healers and similar features in the game. You are recruited as a Senapati by Mahishmati. You build your army, defenses, lay traps, and with the special powers of different hero characters take on the Kalakeyas. From elephants to catapults, you can use anything to damage the enemy’s fort. You have the option to fight alone or associate yourself with a clan.

Sultan

Like the movie, Sultan played by Salman Khan is a fighting game. As Sultan, you take on different wrestlers and upgrade your strength, defense and health with each win. After building up the energy level, you can inflict serious damage to an opponent during the fight with a ‘power strike’. Brothers is a similar game based on a Hollywood movie remake which starred Akshay Kumar and Siddharth Malhotra.

Sholay

Sholay is an arcade game based on the iconic Bollywood movies of all time. The game is fun to play if you miss playing games like Contra. As Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Viru (Dharmendra), you go up against Sambha, Gabbar and his army of dacoits. You have to complete a chapter to unlock the next one.

Dhoom 3

It is more or less a racing game where you as Aamir Khan evade the police vehicles and choppers through crowded traffic. During the race, you collect phones, use the throttle to ditch the cops in pursuit. The powerups help you turn on the nitro to give you an edge. As you win games, new racing suits to style your avatar, and superbikes are unlocked.

Note: You don’t need to have a gaming phone to run these games. Almost every phone that has launched in the past few years can run all the above-mentioned games easily.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd