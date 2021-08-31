Six free Sony PlayStation 5 games you can play right now

If getting the PlayStation 5 wasn’t a big enough problem at hand, there’s the dilemma of what games to spend your hard-earned cash on that comes next. Fortunately, not every PS5 game will require you to reach into your pockets. Here are a list of games that you can play for free, and still enjoy plenty.

Fortnite

This list is going to feature a number of battle royale titles but we start with one of the most popular ones – Fortnite. The game lets you shoot all your competitors, who are also players from around the world, as you use tactics and world-building skills to your advantage. Fortnite even regularly partners with Marvel or other popular franchises to get users exclusive skins.

Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment title Apex Legends is synonymous with smooth first-person shooting with special character based abilities that add a new dimension to the popular battle royale genre. The game relies on not just your team’s shooting skills but overall tactics in terms of abilities. Plus new seasons are always coming with more elements being added.

Call of Duty: Warzone

If you are into games, which we assume you are since you brought home a PS5, then the chances of you not having heard of Call of Duty: Warzone are less than slim. The battle royale game is known for its graphics, action and cross-play support. Frequent updates to the game also bring over weapons and other elements from other Call of Duty titles like Black Ops Cold War and the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard is expected to make an appearance as well.

Rocket League

Cars and Football? Those are two words that probably wouldn’t go well together, unless you’re playing Rocket League, a title where you try outscoring the opponent with a large soccer ball, except you will be using not feet, but fast, very fast rocket powered cars. The action-packed game is sure to offer a lot of fun.

Warframe

A free to play role-playing game, Warframe is a third-person shooter that’s currently in open beta. The players control members of Tenno, a race of ancient warriors that must fight for survival using weapons and warframes. Incorporating elements of shooting, melee and even parkour, the game allows players to complete story missions and will soon also support cross-play for multiplayer.

Genshin Impact

The popular open-world action role playing game that lets players control multiple characters, follows the adventures of a pair of twins who travel through the stars and arrive on Teyvat only for an unknown god to capture one of the twins. What follows is a fantasy adventure through the land of Teyvat as the unnamed traveler attempts to help citizens, unlock the land’s mysteries and find his/her twin.