Five fitness video games that will make you sweat

With the new year comes new resolutions – the most common one being fitness goals. At the start of each year, millions of folks sign up for gym memberships in hopes of achieving an active lifestyle. The majority of them give up over time due to laziness and boredom, though this time, they have a new excuse – the Omicron surge.

Planning out home workouts is an easy task. But the real challenge lies in getting yourself out of the comfort of your couch. A good solution would be to incorporate some fun into your workouts, which is achievable via fitness video games. They are fun, encourage you via points, and help improve your overall cardio. Here are some of the best ones you could play.

Just Dance (PlayStation and Xbox systems, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android and iOS)

This motion-based rhythm game helps you exercise those muscles as you dance through a collection of classic and modern music. During each song, players are tasked with matching a set of moves shown on their TV screens, and are awarded for being accurate.

Just Dance. (Image credit: Ubisoft) Just Dance. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

The 2022 version features a ‘Gym Sweat’ mode as well, allowing one to create their routine, custom playlist, and keep track of the calories burnt. The game is available on all major platforms, including mobile devices via the Just Dance Now app. Players can sync it up with a display or the official website and use the device’s motion controls to dance.

Also Read: | 7 great endless runner games to pass the time

Fitness Boxing (Nintendo Switch)

For fans of combat arts, Fitness Boxing is a great way to wait out those undercard fights. The game is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch and assigns a virtual trainer as you punch your way through to your goals. It uses the Joy-Cons for motion detection, and offers workouts where you need to strike and dodge depending on the music.

Fitness Boxing. (Image credit: Nintendo) Fitness Boxing. (Image credit: Nintendo)

The game software estimates the approximate BMI (body mass index) and prescribes a workout routine. One can set different difficulty levels, customise their trainer’s looks, and unlock more songs that offer a challenging experience.

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch)

Ring Fit Adventure combines the joys of an open-world RPG with intense pilates sessions. The Switch game comes with two physical components – a flexible Ring-Con and a leg strap, using which it tracks movement and pressure. Players take control of a custom character and embark on a thrilling adventure as they explore worlds, level up using earned XP, and fight foes.

Ring Fit Adventure. (Image credit: Nintendo) Ring Fit Adventure. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Every movement is exercise-based, for which, you have to hold certain poses or squat, as directed on screen, or squeeze and release the ring to fire projectiles. Routines are fully customisable, and there is a range of competitive minigames to try out for when you have a friend over.

Zombies, Run! (Android, iOS)

Zombies, Run! is the closest you could get to a real-life undead encounter, offering the right amount of motivation for those looking to get some cardio in. The immersive mobile game tasks players with running around town and collecting supplies through audio logs. If you are being chased by zombies, the app notifies you, urging you to speed up.

Zombies, Run! (Image credit:Six to Start) Zombies, Run! (Image credit:Six to Start)

It records distance covered, time, and calories burned on each mission using the phone’s GPS. There is a story element as well, which is uncovered the more you run, alongside custom training missions and the ability to sync and share progress with other players online.

Zumba Burn It Up! (Nintendo Switch)

Zumba Burn It Up! (Image credit: Nintendo) Zumba Burn It Up! (Image credit: Nintendo)

This Latino-inspired fitness game combines intense workouts with heart-thumping music. Same as other Switch fitness titles, it relies on Joy-cons to track motion and lets you pick from 30 intensity classes, based on your preference. On-screen, you are greeted with real-life instructors who keep you motivated and guide you through your dream physique. It can be played with up to four players at a time, and the online aspect lets you share personal goals and achievements with friends.