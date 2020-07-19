Play Magnus to Battle Chess 3D: Here are five chess games for Android smartphone

There is an abundance of chess games available on Google Play Store (Source: Play Store) There is an abundance of chess games available on Google Play Store (Source: Play Store)

There can be a million first-person shooter game like PUBG, 3D endless running games like Temple run, graphics-heavy racing games like Asphalt but Chess is still one of the most basic and interesting games around on smartphones. You don’t need a high-end smartphone to run this game as they can run on almost any smartphone, not taking too much space.

If you are surfing, looking for a Chess game to download here’s a list to choose from as per your needs from the abundance of versions available on Play Store.

Chess

Chess (by AI factory limited) is the highest-ranked paid chess game on Android. It has 12 playing levels from novice to expert. Apart from the usual single-player and multiplayer mode it also has a casual mode which helps you understand the game better with hints and move take backs. If you are a serious player, the pro mode is the best as it does not hold back any punches. You can also track your history which will help you improve.

The game lets you play online as well. You can choose between a wide array of 2D and 3D chess boards. You can also review your previous game. It has a 4.7 rating on Play Store. There is also a free version available which has over 1.5 million downloads.

Play Magnus

Play Magnus is a two-dimensional chess game where your opponent will be Grand Master Magnus Carlsen. You have control over whether you want to play against a Magnus as young as five years old or a 27-year-old. The chess engine of this one is different as well as it has the same opening as Magnus depending on the age of AI-powered opponent. Features like “Brain Power” boost and Magnometer help you identify whether the opponent is bluffing with the next move or not. If you are new to the game, there is an option of training videos as well.

To add more to it, you have a chance to qualify to play Magnus Carlsen Live at a secret location. The app has a 4.3 rating on Play Store after over 23,000 downloads.

Droidfish

This version has a more minimalistic approach to the game. Despite being simpler than other versions available it lets you play in analyse mode, choose between different playing engines, adjust the playing strength. It also has different colour themes, animated moves and even a blindfold mode. Third-party engines are also configurable in this game to boost the diversity of moves of the opponents. It has a rating of 4.6 on the Play Store. The game is closing in on 16,000 downloads.

Chess Tactics Pro (Puzzles)

Instead of giving you a head-on game, this chess game gives you different puzzles, situations to solve. The game lets your choose between three modes. Solve daily puzzles mode helps you solve new problems every day. Solve offline puzzle packs is something that comes preloaded with the app. The third one, “Progress Mode” is an interesting take as it gives you random as per your level. You can also play on different boards, see your level history and bookmark puzzles to solve again. It has a 4.5 rating on Play Store after over 54,000 downloads.

Battle Chess 3D

It’s not just the 3d style of the game that makes it interesting but a Harry Potter Hogwart-style chess board to add a little drama in your gameplay. It will be a little nostalgic for Harry Potter fans as humanoid chess sets and graphics add another dimension to the game which the aforementioned don’t possess.

It has five humanoid chess sets: Barbarian, Dwarf, Skeleton, Orcs & Spartan. There are three difficulty levels. You can also play the game online. However, if you are into the game and not into graphics, this is not the one. The Battle Chess 3D has a 3.7 rating and over 37,000 downloads.

