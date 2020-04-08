First look: Sony reveals DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5

The PS5’s DualSense controller features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone array. (Image credit: Sony) The PS5’s DualSense controller features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone array. (Image credit: Sony)

Sony has revealed the new controller for the PlayStation 5, its next-generation game console. Dubbed DualSense, the redesigned controller comes with a number of new features including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and built-in microphones.

The new DualSense controller for the PS5 is a lot different from the DualShock 4 controller for the PlayStation 4, the top-selling console in the market. In terms of design, the new DualSense controller comes with a two-tone body. “We went through several concepts and hundreds of mockups over the last few years before we settled on this final design,” said Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform planning and management, in the blogpost.

Sony has also repositioned the DualShock 4’s light bar to the left and right sides of the touchpad, plus the PlayStation face buttons are now monochrome. That’s not all. The DualSense now charges via USB-C, and you will notice a built-in mic so that players can able to chat with friends without needing to plug in a headset.

Sony is also doing away with the Share button on the DualSense controller. Instead, there is a “Create” button. The company says it will reveal more about the new button at a later date. Of course, the DualSense controller offers a number of new features. One such feature is haptic feedback, which essentially replaces the rumble feature on the DualShock 4 controller for the PS4.

“We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow,” Nishino said.

Sony has been building hype around the PS5 for quite some time. Last month, Sony live-streamed an event where the PS5 system architect, Mark Cerny, gave a lengthy presentation detailing what to expect from the console’s internals.

The PS5, which replaces the PS4, will feature SSD storage for shorter loading time. The console is equipped to support 4K as well as 8K gaming. The PS5 graphics chip, in the meanwhile, can support ray tracing. The upcoming console will also natively output 3D audio using a newly designed ‘Tempest Engine’. Sony said the PS5 will support nearly 100 PS4 games and it will continue to add more games in the future.

Sony is yet to show the design of the console, though don’t expect the machine to look radically different from the PS4. The PlayStation 5 will take on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, which also boasts a number of new features. Both consoles are expected to hit retail shelves sometime during the holiday season. Prices of the PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.

