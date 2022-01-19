Final Fantasy porn interrupts Italian senate meeting

A virtual Italian senate meeting was interrupted yesterday when a Zoom call invader streamed a 3D porn video featuring Final Fantasy character, Tifa Lockhart. The hentai went live alongside Giorgio Parisi’s introduction – one of last year’s Nobel Prize winners in physics.

The official government meeting was hosted by Five Star Movement Senator, Laura Mantovani, and featured Italian lawmakers gathered together to discuss the influence of data transparency in political decisions. About half an hour into the meeting, someone hijacked the call and played the clip for a good 30 seconds, before getting kicked out.

The harrowing portion, which has now been cut out of the official feed can be found on Twitter and contains audio logs of the event. As soon as the hentai begins playing, you can hear the hijacker yelling in Italian, something about a “sex offender.” It was then followed by a bunch of whispers among the official members, before regaining control.

According to a translation by Vice, one of the event organisers said, “There’s a person that has snuck in – I apologize. If the other director please can help me kick out this person.” The Zoom call is then brought back on track, and the meeting continues normally.

The conference was live-streamed to Facebook and broadcast on Italy’s Senato TV, which is equivalent to C-SPAN, a non-profit cable television network. The intruder has been identified as a user named Alex Spence, who continued his activities in the general confusion and played another video featuring Xiangling from Genshin Impact.

Currently, there is no word on how they gained access to the private call. But, according to an Italian news outlet, Adnkronos, Mantovani will be reporting the incident to the police, though it can be difficult to prosecute them, as in such cases, the vandal is usually from a different country.