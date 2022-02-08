Fighting game Jump Force gets delisted from all major digital storefronts

Popular anime brawler, Jump Force has been permanently delisted from all digital storefronts, as of today. Publisher Bandai Namco made the announcement via a tweet, listing out the end of sales dates on respective platforms.

Since being pulled from sale, the game is nowhere to be seen on Steam, the PlayStation and Xbox stores, or Nintendo’s eShop. The online servers are scheduled to shut down on August 25, 2022, taking away any multiplayer sessions, online events, and the in-game store, which was home to countless cosmetics for you to customise your favourite anime character.

Our sincere thanks goes out to all Jump Force players and fans for their support; but with all good things, they must come to an end. Jump Force’s availability through digital purchase in the Americas will end on 2/7/2022 at 5 PM PST. pic.twitter.com/upzmWbqmcP — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 10, 2021

After the end of the online service, those who own the game will still be able to play any offline single-player content including the story mode, and be able to access any DLCs (downloadable content) they purchased prior to the delisting. Online battles will be allowed as well, though the development team will not be monitoring any of them and could lead to longer matchmaking times due to a smaller player base.

The game is still available physically (CDs) from brick and mortar stores and top online retailers such as Amazon. Hours prior to removal, the title was listed at massive discounts, allowing players to try out the game one last time.

Bandai Namco had announced the delisting process a year ago, and although they never mentioned a solid reason, one could assume it was not doing well in the online segment. Server issues were rampant, and the player base was gradually moving on to other online fighting games.

Jump Force is a 1v1 real-time fighter, where players create a team of three anime characters from a selection of various manga series and go head to head against others online. At launch, the title featured 40 playable characters from 16 series, and the roster increased in count as the company released further DLCs.

In addition to the included cast, one could also create their own custom character with special abilities, outfits, and accessories earned through the story mode.