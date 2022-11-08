FIFA 23 World Cup 2022 update coming tomorrow: What to expect

EA Sports’ FIFA 23 is getting a major update tomorrow on November 9 with the much-anticipated World-Cup mode based on the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022 coming to the title. The new update will come at no additional cost to FIFA 23 owners on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, but will not come to Nintendo Switch users.

The update will include new game modes, lots of new elements in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode and more. Here’s a list of all the changes you can expect.

New visuals

The update will bring new authentic stadium dressings to the game, which will be based on the various countries participating in the tournament. Players will also be able to enjoy dedicated world cup commentary in the game with the new update.

The official match ball of the upcoming World Cup 2022 will also be a part of the update and will be available to use in matches. Also included will be additional head scans, the World Cup trophy itself and two official stadiums from Qatar including the Lusail Iconic Stadium where the World Cup final is set to take place. Even new dedicated World Cup commentary will be a part of the update, as well as new cinematics.

Keeping up with the Cup

The FIFA 23 World Cup update will also come with a number of live features that go hand-in-hand with the updates of the actual World Cup, which kicks off later this month. Modes include Your FIFA World Cup, Featured Quickplay and Online Quickplay.

With Your FIFA World Cup, players can choose their favourite team and play with it with real-time fixtures along with updated squads. Even if your team is eliminated from the tournament, you will be able to continue playing with it.

With Featured and Online Quickplay, players will be able to challenge friends locally and online in real fixtures with authentic squads.

Tournament Mode

With the new FIFA 23 World Cup update Tournament Mode, players can play as any of the 32 World Cup teams in an authentic fixture-accurate recreation of the tournament. Players will also be able to create custom tournaments and play with teams that didn’t qualify for the tournament as well.

Other additions

Changes are also coming to the Kick Off mode and FIFA Ultimate Team.modes. With Ultimate Team, players will be able to obtain special player items, objectives and more, while Kick Off mode will allow players to quickly get into a match against friends locally or against the CPU and play knockout games between international teams.