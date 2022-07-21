FIFA 23 under Rs 5: Epic Games mistakenly offers game practically for free

FIFA 23, EA’s last collaboration with FIFA, was announced with a new trailer yesterday that highlights the upcoming game’s top features including the new Hypermotion 2 mechanics and a deeper focus on women’s football. However, Indian fans of the FIFA-series were up during the wee hours of July 21 for a very different reason.

Epic Games was offering FIFA 23 (PC) in an Ultimate Edition and a vanilla Standard Edition for pre-order on the platform from July 21, but a listing error briefly showed the price of the game as Rs 4.8 (about USD 0.06) instead of the actual price of Rs 4,799.

The error, which took about 30 minutes or so to get fixed, allowed many Indian FIFA fans to grab the game for under Rs 5 directly from Epic Games, without any extra steps. News quickly spread and one Twitter user even suggested that users could grab the deal from other regions by switching their ID’s location to India first.

Yooo!! Thanks @EpicGames ! ❤️ Bought fifa 23 ultimate edition for less than a dollar!! 😂❤️ #FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/4WvdSvagIu — Moin Hasan (@moin___hasan) July 20, 2022

Users who managed to score the ‘epic’ deal will likely get the game’s Ultimate Edition just like everyone else when the title gets a full launch later this year on September 27. The error has now been fixed and users can no longer make use of the incorrect game listing.

FIFA 23: What we know so far

FIFA 23 will come with a number of new features in-game including the new Hypermotion 2 mechanics which show more realistic player movements than ever. Hypermotion 2 will also be available for PC users this year, unlike FIFA 22, where the feature was only made available for consoles.

FIFA 23 also comes with official licensing for the upcoming World Cup Qatar 2022 which kicks off in November, with EA promising players exclusive in-game perks during the tournament.

Other changes in the game include new set-piece mechanics, new celebrations, improved movements and a brand new single-player game mode with “scenario based challenges themed around real-world events, or FUT campaigns.”

EA is yet to release the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game, but these should be made available in the next few weeks.