FIFA 23 Ultimate Team trailer reveals crossplay, FUT moments and other details

FIFA 23 is set to launch next month and the upcoming football game recently dropped its second major trailer ahead of the game’s official release. The new trailer gives some more insight on new game modes coming to the title this year and how FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team mode will change with the new game. .

You can check out the Ultimate Team trailer here.

Crossplay

For the first time, crossplay support will enable FIFA 23 players to play with each other irrespective of the platform. This means PC players, Xbox players and PlayStation players can now all play against each other with FIFA 23. This will also likely save players a lot of waiting time as they will be able to play with many more players. Cross play will not onlybe available to Ultimate Teams, but also friendly online matches, FUT Draft and head-to-head games.

FUT moments

A new FUT Moments mode lets players indulge in quick, short challenges instead of longer full matches. These challenges can be set pieces or in-game chances to score, among other instances. More difficult challenges like scoring with a goalkeeper will grant users bonus Stars as well. Completing these challenges will grant players ‘Stars’ that can be redeemed to unlock packs and other rewards. These rewards can be found on the FUT store.

The new mode will allow players to quickly complete these challenges when they can, as an alternative to playing full matches to earn stars and unlock players for the more traditional online FUT matches. These challenges will sometimes also be based on real-life matches, while others will be completely fictional.

Redefined chemistry

FIFA 23 will offer players with a new player chemistry system which will offer more ways to customise your team in Ultimate Team. Chemistry can now be built between players across the pitch even if they’re not positioned next to each other.

Players will also see a new diamond system that will show how good a player chemistry link is, with three diamonds indicating strongest chemistry. Players can now also be assigned secondary positions with players like Manchester City’s João Cancelo able to play both as a left-back or right-back like in real life.

Other changes in FIFA 23 include new customisation options, tier-based roof selections and a new World Cup Mode that will be added to the game later, which we guess will be closer to the Qatar World Cup 2022 which kicks off in November this year.