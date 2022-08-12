scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team trailer reveals crossplay, FUT moments and other details

Here's a quick look at the new features we will see in FIFA 23.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 12, 2022 3:47:30 pm
FIFA 23, fifa 23 ultimate team,Here's what we know about FIFA 23's new features ahead of launch. (Image Source: YouTube/EA Sports FIFA)

FIFA 23 is set to launch next month and the upcoming football game recently dropped its second major trailer ahead of the game’s official release. The new trailer gives some more insight on new game modes coming to the title this year and how FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team mode will change with the new game. .

You can check out the Ultimate Team trailer here.

Crossplay

For the first time, crossplay support will enable FIFA 23 players to play with each other irrespective of the platform. This means PC players, Xbox players and PlayStation players can now all play against each other with FIFA 23. This will also likely save players a lot of waiting time as they will be able to play with many more players. Cross play will not onlybe available to Ultimate Teams, but also friendly online matches, FUT Draft and head-to-head games.

FUT moments

A new FUT Moments mode lets players indulge in quick, short challenges instead of longer full matches. These challenges can be set pieces or in-game chances to score, among other instances. More difficult challenges like scoring with a goalkeeper will grant users bonus Stars as well. Completing these challenges will grant players ‘Stars’ that can be redeemed to unlock packs and other rewards. These rewards can be found on the FUT store.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Also Read |Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC today: Price, system requirements and other details

The new mode will allow players to quickly complete these challenges when they can, as an alternative to playing full matches to earn stars and unlock players for the more traditional online FUT matches. These challenges will sometimes also be based on real-life matches, while others will be completely fictional.

Redefined chemistry

FIFA 23 will offer players with a new player chemistry system which will offer more ways to customise your team in Ultimate Team. Chemistry can now be built between players across the pitch even if they’re not positioned next to each other.

Players will also see a new diamond system that will show how good a player chemistry link is, with three diamonds indicating strongest chemistry. Players can now also be assigned secondary positions with players like Manchester City’s João Cancelo able to play both as a left-back or right-back like in real life.

Other changes in FIFA 23 include new customisation options, tier-based roof selections and a new World Cup Mode that will be added to the game later, which we guess will be closer to the Qatar World Cup 2022 which kicks off in November this year.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 03:47:30 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested
Explained

Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Premium
‘CDC may have relaxed Covid curbs but we need to mask up’

‘CDC may have relaxed Covid curbs but we need to mask up’

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course
Digging Deep

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement