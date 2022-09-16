FIFA 23 to Gotham Knights: Five upcoming games to watch out for

With 2022 coming to its final quarter soon, we still have a few big video game title launches left. From EA Sports’ last edition of FIFA to the anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, here are the top video games you need to watch out for in the next few weeks.

FIFA 23 – September 30

It isn’t the only sports title developed by EA but perhaps its most popular series. FIFA 23 will be the last collaboration between the FIFA organisation and EA sports. The title will be coming to PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It will also be available on Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Amongst a number of changes including the new team sheets, HyperMotion 2 animations and more, FIFA 23 will also be the first game in the series where cross-play between PC, PS and Xbox players will be possible. The game will be available on September 30, with an early-access version available for pre-order players from September 27.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection – October 19

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection will bring two console-exclusive games from the series to personal computer (PC) players next month. The PC version of the games will also feature support for ultrawide monitors, the ability to adjust models and textures and a “reimagined UI”.

The ported package includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End as well as Uncharted: Lost Legacy and will follow the tale of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer respectively. The title is already available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Gotham Knights – October 21

Gotham Knights will see players controlling popular characters from the DC universe like Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and Red Hood to protect Gotham from threats including the Court of Owls, Harley Quinn, Mr Freeze and Clayface. The game is set to come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 21, after being delayed numerous times since its original planned release in 2021.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 – October 28

The next installment in the Call of Duty series is a reboot called Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. It is set to launch on October 28. The newly rebooted title is expected to come with multiple changes, including an advanced AI system in the campaign and co-op modes, new water physics and swimming mechanics and improved vehicle systems.

Advertisement

The game will also include a revamped Gunsmith 2.0 system to let players customise their weapons loadout to suit their style of play. Other new gameplay features will include leaning out of vehicle windows and hijacking. The game’s multiplayer mode will also get new features like Knockout and Prisoner Rescue.

God of War Ragnarok – November 9

God of War Ragnarok is two months away from launch, and there’s no doubt that this is one of the most awaited titles of 2022. The game will follow the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus as they deal with the fallout of the events of 2018’s God of War and must now face new enemies and powerful foes including Thor, the Norse God of Thunder.

God of War Ragnarok will initially be limited to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It could get a PC version later as we saw with the first God of War game. The PlayStation 4 and 5 version is set to release on November 9.