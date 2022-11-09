FIFA 23 simulation predicts Argentina to win Qatar World Cup 2022

EA Sports’ FIFA 23 today launched its World Cup 2022 mode. The add-on brings new cinematics, commentary, game modes and many other changes to the game. Along with the update, EA has also released the results of its simulation of the 32 teams that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which kicks off later this month.

As per the simulations, FIFA 23 predicts Lionel Messi’s Argentina to win the tournament. EA Sports also tweeted the results via its official FIFA Twitter handle. Check it out below.

🇪🇸✅ 2010

🇩🇪✅ 2014

🇫🇷✅ 2018

🇦🇷❓ 2022 EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010 👀 See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the #FIFA23 simulation and have your say 🏆 https://t.co/rQ24tEwrTg pic.twitter.com/EuiyhQnPQI — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 8, 2022

What’s interesting here is that FIFA games have reportedly accurately predicted the World Cup’s winners for over a decade now, having predicted Spain winning the World Cup 2010, Germany winning the cup in 2014 and France in 2018.

FIFA is heavy on team and player statistics, and one of the game’s key features is an always-updated rating system that reflects how good or bad players are in aspects like pace, dribbling, shots, among others. This is updated every week based on player ratings as matches from international tournaments, friendly games as well as league fixtures keep taking place throughout the year.

For the game’s AI to simulate matches to predict the top teams in a tournament of 32 teams may be easier than you think, but to accurately predict the winner using the game’s AI is quite literally, a different ball game.

Argentina, the team predicted to win the cup, has been on a record winning streak, with the team unbeaten in all competitions since 2019 and having won the South American Copa America trophy since.

That said, it remains to be seen if the game’s simulated results get the winner right for the fourth straight time this year.