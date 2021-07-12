FIFA 22 trailer reveals new HyperMotion tech; Check launch date, other details

EA Sports just dropped the FIFA 22 reveal trailer; Here is all you need to know. (Image Source: YouTube/ EA Sports FIFA)

Electronic Arts Sports (EA Sports) just dropped the reveal trailer for FIFA 22. The popular football simulation title’s next installment is set to launch later this year and is expected to bring more improvements and new features and gameplay modes over its predecessor.

The new FIFA 22 trailer also focuses on French player Kylian Mbappé, the young star who plays for Paris Saint Germain. Other players including Brazil’s Marcelo Vieira are also seen in the trailer. Check it out here.

New HyperMotion technology

While the reveal trailer shows off more of real-life clips than in-game footage, we do get a hint at what to expect from the game’s new HyperMotion technology. The motion-sensing tech seems to analyse players’ actual footwork movements and body language to bring more realism to the

“FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way,” said Nick Wlodyka, GM, EA SPORTS FIFA, in a report by Goal.com. “Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game”.

New ‘Create a Club’ mode

The trailer also hints at a new Create a Club mode in the game that will let players take charge of a club as manager and take it to new heights. The new mode is expected to be different than the regular Career Mode where players control one player.

FIFA 22 launch: What we know so far

FIFA 22 is set to launch on October 1 this year, while EA Play members will have early trial access and monthly in-game rewards. The title will be playable on newer consoles including the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5. It will also be coming to PCs and last-gen consoles like the PS4. EA is also set to launch a legacy version for the Nintendo Switch.