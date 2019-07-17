FIFA 20 will no longer feature Juventus, will Cristiano Ronaldo be there?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the few football players who was consecutively featured on the cover of EA Sports’ FIFA. After being the face of FIFA editions 18 and 19, many expected to see him in his new Juventus jersey on the cover of FIFA 20. However, the possibility of it happening is highly unlikely. In fact, Juventus will be removed from the game.

Juventus will now be called “Piemonte Calcio” in FIFA 20. Piemonte is the region of Italy in which Juventus is located and Calcio is Italian for football.

The Italian club has ended its partnership with EA Sports and signed up with the Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) series. Now, PES has the exclusive rights to Juventus’ name, badge and kit for the upcoming eFootball PES 2020.

Even though all Juventus branding will be removed from the game and will be replaced with Piemonte Calcio branding with a custom badge and kit, the game will still use real-world players including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Players who purchased FIFA 19 or will purchase a copy of the game will still be able to see Juventus instead of Piemonte Calcio. FIFA 20 will be the first ever edition of the game to not feature Juventus.

eFootball PES 2020 will be launching on September 10, two weeks ahead of FIFA 20, which will be launching the same month on 27. Just like how FIFA 20 has to replace Juventus with a fictional team, eFootball PES 2020 will have various fictional teams featuring real players.