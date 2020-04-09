FIFA 20 tips and tricks: How to make complete use of the game FIFA 20 tips and tricks: How to make complete use of the game

If you have turned to gaming during the lockdown, you are not alone. Even WHO wants people to spend time gaming, while continuing to maintain social distancing norms. Gaming can be a good way to relieve stress and take a break from the real world, which is doubly important right now.

One popular game that you can try out is the FIFA 20 from EA and Volta. For those who are missing playing football in real-life, the game will be a good distraction. We list out five tips and tricks that will help you make full utilisation of your purchase and have a ‘ball’ of a time while gaming.

Play skill games

FIFA 20 consists of various skill games like dribbling, target practising and more. We recommend that you keep on playing these at regular intervals at different difficulty levels. Remember practice makes perfect, so when you go online and play after this intense training, you will be able to shoot, move, pass and defend much better during the game, which will help you win.

Also don’t think of yourself as a Pro, even if you play football in real-life. Start from the bronze challenges and work yourself up to the gold challenges, rather than jumping straight on to them.

Manage your team and make smart trades

When playing in career mode, manage your team well by making it well balanced. Do not overspend on stickers or some other players and allocate your budget properly to build a team that has a good level and can hold you through a game. Football is not a one-player game, but a team sport.

Go online and do some research on good players, read up on which player will be the best right winger or on which striker made his way during the years. Do not offer any player a high salary that eats a big part of your budget. Take a look at their contracts, and make sure that they do not have clauses that say a player needs to play all games during the season. You will need to rest out your best players.

Timed Finish

Even though I am not a fan of playing with the timed finish feature on, I cannot deny that it comes handy while taking long-distance shots. The reason I don’t like the timed finish feature is because it needs a very fast response and a lot of practice, both of which I haven’t been able to give to this game.

The timed finish feature might not be easy to master. But using it can help you take long-distance shots and land goals just like Christiano Ronaldo does, well at least on the virtual field.

Jockey

With FIFA 20, EA sports has lowered the amount of reliance players can have on the in-game AI to help defend their goalposts. Instead, this time you need to take control and jockey the ball to defend your goal. If you are to jockey the ball to a long distance with a defender, it will provide you with open spaces for a pass and then you can use your striking skills to score the goal.

Switch the game when bored

When bored of playing FIFA 20, you can simply switch to FIFA Street 20 developed by Volta. Due to both EA and Volta partnering for this one, you can play two games at the cost of one.

The matches being played are small-sized in formats like 3v3, 4v4 and 5v5; the smaller ones are more fun to play. Every player on the team plays the match with the set formation you choose. It is a fun game to get you out of your slump and help you get your FIFA 20 career mode back on track.

