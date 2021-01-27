We played FAU-G for some time: Here are 5 tips, tricks to help you last longer in the game

The much-awaited Made in India game FAU-G was released on Republic Day. The game had over four million pre-registrations and is only available to download on Android phones now. The Galwan Valley episode is the first to be included with many more to come based on events that inspired the game. If you have installed the game and looking for a few tips and tricks to master it, we have got you covered. Here are a few basic things to keep in mind while playing the game.

Not so easy

The game isn’t that easy even in the first stage. You will need to keep a track of your health all the time. After defeating the enemy, you will need to sit near the bonfires to regain health by tapping on the ‘tent’ icon. If your health bar is low, ensure that you don’t go with low health for the next fight ahead. Also, time passes by faster when you sit near a bonfire.

Weapons

You will be introduced to weapons as the game progresses but they need to be used strategically even though they offer more damage. You should not be wasting your weapons on opponents, who are not equipped with one. Let your fists do the talking in that case. In order to pick up the weapons, you just need to walk past and it will be added to your arsenal instantly. You can tap on the fist icon to use or not to use weapons.

Blocking is important

Almost all fighting games follow this rule. You will see an attack coming once the opponent’s outline turns red. If you are about to launch an attack, keep at it. Otherwise, shield those attacks all the time. Especially, when you are fighting more than one opponent.

Maintain your distance

Try to take on opponents one at a time as you risk a decrease in your health meter. At first, observe and see how many opponents are there, and then plan your attack based on the number. Don’t just run into a fight and you will be surrounded from all directions.

Know your surroundings

Getting stuck in a corner will not help your chances, especially when facing multiple opponents at once. If you get stuck try to move out of it as the chances of your character dying increase. Don’t just hit the attack button repeatedly as even the camera angle gets in the way of you anticipating attacks from different opponents. Try to get into open spaces to fight better.