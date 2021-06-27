FAU-G Team Deathmatch Mode early access, now available to download

FAU-G's new TDM mode will introduce guns and other weapons to the franchise. (Image Source: nCore Games)

FAU-G, the Indian shooting game by nCore Games teased its upcoming TDM (Team Deathmatch Mode) mode months ago. While a beta was earlier promised on June 21, the date was missed. However, nCore Games today posted a new tweet announcing a TDM mode beta release for the action game.

‘FAU-G Multiplayer (Early Access)’ is available as a separate application on the Google Play Store and the link to the same can be found in nCore Games’ official tweet below.

Bullets will fly when FAUG face their dushman in deadly team battles! Join beta release of FAUG’s TDM mode & let your feedback be heard! Limited slots only! Download now https://t.co/v9kL8PfnTC#LargestVaccineDrive #MaskUp@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg@BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/ERw5fQj22T — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) June 27, 2021

What is TDM in FAU-G?

TDM, or team deathmatch mode is a gameplay mode in which players compete in teams of five players to kill everyone on the opposite team. Every player who is killed respawns in the map an unlimited number of times. The winning team is decided by whichever side picks up the most kills in a given time limit.

In FAU-G, players will be able to team up with their friends or random online players in 5v5 battles. The game’s TDM mode also brings new weapons and an entirely new map, very different from the icy mountains of the first FAU-G game.

While the earlier campaign mode featured linear gameplay with only handheld weapons, the TDM mode will introduce guns, bombs and other weapons to the franchise. The Indian Express hasn’t had a chance to try the game’s early access version just yet, however, the success of the same will depend on how elements like graphics, gameplay and a bug-free experience have been tackled.

Clash with Battlegrounds Mobile India

The return of FAU-G with its new TDM mode coincides with PUBG Mobile’s very own Indian avatar – Battlegrounds Mobile India. With both games offering a multiplayer, TDM mode now FAU-G is now an official rival to the PUBG franchise.

While the game’s campaign mode was met with a lot of criticism for its lacklustre gameplay, limiting weapon choices and bugs, the new TDM mode may be FAU-G’s biggest chance at building a fan base in the country amidst Battlegrounds Mobile India’s data-privacy related controversies.