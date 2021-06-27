scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Sunday Reads

FAU-G Team Deathmatch Mode early access, now available to download

FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards, or FAU-G now has its own multiplayer TDM mode beta version open to a limited number of participants. Here is all you need to know.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
June 27, 2021 7:49:28 pm
FAUG, FAU-G, FAUG TDM mode,FAU-G's new TDM mode will introduce guns and other weapons to the franchise. (Image Source: nCore Games)

FAU-G, the Indian shooting game by nCore Games teased its upcoming TDM (Team Deathmatch Mode) mode months ago. While a beta was earlier promised on June 21, the date was missed. However, nCore Games today posted a new tweet announcing a TDM mode beta release for the action game.

‘FAU-G Multiplayer (Early Access)’ is available as a separate application on the Google Play Store and the link to the same can be found in nCore Games’ official tweet below.

What is TDM in FAU-G?

TDM, or team deathmatch mode is a gameplay mode in which players compete in teams of five players to kill everyone on the opposite team. Every player who is killed respawns in the map an unlimited number of times. The winning team is decided by whichever side picks up the most kills in a given time limit.

In FAU-G, players will be able to team up with their friends or random online players in 5v5 battles. The game’s TDM mode also brings new weapons and an entirely new map, very different from the icy mountains of the first FAU-G game.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |FAU-G Review: Good graphics let down by boring gameplay

While the earlier campaign mode featured linear gameplay with only handheld weapons, the TDM mode will introduce guns, bombs and other weapons to the franchise. The Indian Express hasn’t had a chance to try the game’s early access version just yet, however, the success of the same will depend on how elements like graphics, gameplay and a bug-free experience have been tackled.

Clash with Battlegrounds Mobile India

The return of FAU-G with its new TDM mode coincides with PUBG Mobile’s very own Indian avatar – Battlegrounds Mobile India. With both games offering a multiplayer, TDM mode now FAU-G is now an official rival to the PUBG franchise.

Also Read |FAU-G drops in India, people share memes comparing it with PUBG

While the game’s campaign mode was met with a lot of criticism for its lacklustre gameplay, limiting weapon choices and bugs, the new TDM mode may be FAU-G’s biggest chance at building a fan base in the country amidst Battlegrounds Mobile India’s data-privacy related controversies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jun 27: Latest News

Advertisement