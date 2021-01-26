FAU-G game now available for download: 5 things to note before installing

FAU-G, the homegrown game has released in India on Republic Day. The game was announced last year right after the ban on PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale game. The new game by nCore games created history for most pre-registrations (1.06 million) in less than 24 hours in India followed by more than four million pre-registrations before the launch. Now, if you are planning to download and play the newly-released game, here are a few things to keep in mind:

# The game is available on Google Play Store meaning that it can only be played on smartphones and tablets running on Android for now and not iOS devices.

# First, ensure that your smartphone is connected to Wi-Fi and charged at least 20 per cent. The game’s size is 460MB so you need to have at least that much free space on your smartphone’s internal storage.

# The game is compatible with Android devices running on the Oreo version of the platform that is Android 8. This clearly means that the game can be played on devices that launched even three to four years back. However, it is advised that you have at least 2/3GB RAM on board to be able to play the game.

# The game is currently launched in three languages — English, Hindi and Tamil. nCore games founder has confirmed that FAU-G will support more Indian languages including Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Bengali and others later on. There is no timeline set for the game supporting other languages.

# If you were under the impression that it is a PUBG alternative, it isn’t. Gondal had clarified soon after the announcement that the game was in the pipeline even before PUBG ban. The game does not have a battle royale mode yet but it runs in story mode with Galwan Valley episode being the first one. The game will also have team deathmatch and free for all modes but the timeline of them going live has not been revealed yet.