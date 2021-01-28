FAU-G becomes top free game on Google Play Store, crosses 5 million downloads

nCore Games’ FAU-G has become the number one free game on Google Play Store after its release on Republic Day. The Made in India game has already crossed more than five million downloads on Android devices within just two days. The feat was shared by nCore Games via its Twitter account.

For now, only one short campaign of the Galwan Valley episode has been released but ‘Team Deathmatch’ and ‘Free For All’ modes are yet to be introduced along with Battle Royale mode. The game is yet to be released on the iOS platform. The 460 MB game has a story mode with narration and availability in regional Indian languages.

However, the game’s rating has taken a hit for being monotonous and lack of versatility as players moving from checkpoint to checkpoint in the story mode, can’t even crouch, jump or use guns. The current rating of the game is 3.5 after nearly four lakh reviews.

The game was announced right after the ban on the popular battle royale game PUBG. But co-founder Vishal Gondal confirmed that the game won’t be similar to PUBG.

Earlier, the game also created a record for most registrations in a day as the number crossed over one million. In the future, more episodes of the game could include the Kargil incident, the India-Pakistan war of 1971, and the surgical strikes of 2016 and others. The game also lets players make a donation to the Indian Army via the Bharat ke Veer fund.

After mixed reviews from users, it will be interesting to see whether the makers incorporate more changes in the gameplay in further updates.