FAU-G to get Team Deathmatch mode; Here’s what to expect

Indian-made action game FAU-G got off to a rocky start when it launched in India last month. While it received praise for its graphics and premise, the nCORE Games’ title received a lot of flak for its bugged and repetitive gameplay and lack of game modes. However, FAU-G’s upcoming update is set to bring something players have been waiting for since launch, a multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode.

Bollywood actor and FAU-G brand ambassador Akshay Kumar recently took to Twitter to announce the upcoming feature. In the short teaser video shared by Kumar in his tweet, we can see the game’s characters equipped with different types of guns including handheld pistols, and assault rifles.

A multiplayer Team Deathmatch is one of the most popular features of shooting games right now, including titles like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile. The new addition should attract more players to FAU-G than the single-player campaign mode.

FAU-G Team Deathmatch mode: What to expect

In contrast to FAU-G’s single-player mode, players will now be able to use guns in the new Team Deathmatch mode. While more details have not yet been officially revealed, the game is expected to bring a 5v5 deathmatch mode. This means you could be squaring off with four teammates against five opponents.

Getting killed by an opponent would respawn you back to the spawn zone on the map. The winning team will likely be decided by either which team gets to a preset kill count first, or by the team that gets the most kills in a preset amount of time. An exact launch date for the team deathmatch mode is not available as of now either. We should be seeing more official details closer to the launch date of the new feature.