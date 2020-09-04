FAU-G was always in the pipeline; PUBG ban was coincidental: nCore Games’ Vishal Gondal

FAU-G announced, release in late October (Image: nCore Games)

Indian game developing company nCore Games, co-founded by Vishal Gondal who is also the CEO of GOQII, has announced an “action” game called FAU-G Or Fearless And United: Guards. The game is touted as the Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile, which has been banned in India earlier this week. Gondal, however, says FAU-G will not compete with PUBG.

“FAU-G was always in the pipeline and we were preparing for an October release. The ban on PUBG Mobile was coincidental,” Gondal told indianexpress.com. He revealed that the team has been actively working on FAU-G since May-June 2020.

Gondal together with two other nCore Games co-founders Dayanadhi MG and Ganesh Hegde has been working on three games to release soon. One is a shooting game, which is called FAU-G, second is a cricket game and third is a music game.

Read more about FAU-G here

Gondal confirmed that FAU-G will be released in late October without disclosing the exact date. The music game will be released later this month while the cricket game is set to release around the time IPL begins.

“There’s a belief that Indian game developers can’t produce good quality games, at nCore we want to prove that mentality wrong and bring out games that can compete with international games,” Gondal said. “Our team of developers are highly qualified and capable of developing games as good as PUBG or any other internal games.”

Also Read | 5 PUBG Mobile alternative battle royale games you can try | PUBG Mobile ban in India: You can still play PUBG on PCs, game consoles | 10 PUBG Mobile facts we bet you didn’t know | Why PUBG Mobile ban could hit hard gaming phones segment

Revealing some details about the FAU-G game, Gondal said the first episode will be based on the Galwan Valley incident. With FAU-G, the aim is to make players aware about crucial incidents of our country like the Galwan Valley clash and the value of Indian soldiers. He also said that 20 per cent of net revenue will be donated to BharatKeVeer trust.

The name FAU-G is the brainchild of actor Akshay Kumar, Gondal said. The game is said to be developed under the mentorship of the actor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.