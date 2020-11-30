FAU-G, the ‘Made in India’ game, is now live for pre-registration on Google Play Store

FAUG is now available for pre-registration in India.

FAU-G, the ‘Made in India’ game, which was announced back in September, is now live for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. The game was supposed to release in late October when it was first announced, at a time when the government had banned the popular first person shooter (FPS) game PUBG Mobile. Then in October end, nCore Games, which is the creator for the game, released a trailer talking about a November release.

The link on Google Play is only for pre-registration. Once you register, Google Play will notify you when the game becomes available. FAU-G stands for Fearless And United: Guards. It is a game that will pay tribute to the India’s armed forces, with a focus on soldiers posted at the nation’s borders.

According to the November teaser, the first episode is based on the ‘Galwan Valley’ clashes with China. However, the description does not mention the Galway Valley incident as such. The description for the game reads, “High up on the peaks at India’s northern border, an elite fighting group protects the nation’s pride and sovereignty. It’s a daunting task, for the most courageous: The Fearless and United Guards. Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India’s enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil.”

The game’s description also says that it is based on real-world scenarios. In September, Vishal Gondal, co-founder of nCore Games who is also the CEO of fitness brand GoQII, had said that FAU:G is not intended to compete with PUBG. He had told indianexpress.com in an interview, “FAU-G was always in the pipeline and we were preparing for an October release. The ban on PUBG Mobile was coincidental.”

The game was also announced on Twitter by actor Akshay Kumar. In his tweet, the actor had said that 20 percent of the net revenue generated will be donated to BharatKeVeer Trust fund. Gondal had also revealed that the name FAU-G is the brainchild of actor Akshay Kumar.

Interestingly, PUBG Corporation has also announced efforts to bring back PUBG Mobile to India, with special focus on the Indian market and some features which would only be available here. However, PUBG Mobile will only be allowed to run in India once the government approves the app.

