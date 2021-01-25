FAU-G launch tomorrow on Republic Day: Why the first storyline is based in Galwan Valley

FAU-G will be available to all Android devices running on Android 8 and above. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

nCore games’ Fearless and United Guards, or FAU-G, India’s most awaited mobile action game is launching tomorrow on India’s 72nd Republic Day, January 26. The game recently crossed 5 million registrations on the Google Play Store, with one million people registering in just the past week.

“FAU-G is trying to portray the life of an Indian Soldier and how faujis are fighting for us on the border,” Vishal Gondal, nCore Games CEO and co-founder told indianexpress.com in a call. He also talked about the first episode of the game that will be based on the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, adding that FAU-G will be very different from any other action game, allowing players to not only step into the shoes of Indian soldiers, but also contribute to them.

Why Galwan Valley?

“If you look at the genre of action games, they follow a theme,” explained Gondal, mentioning how popular titles like the Call of Duty franchise were based on themes that had an emotional connect with local audiences. But Indian audiences have no such connect, according to him. “I think if we have to create a game from India, we have to base it on Indian themes, and if you look at Indian themes, we all saw Galwan Valley and what happened,” he added.

Gondal revealed that FAU-G could incorporate many of India’s previous historic border clashes into future episode storylines such as the Kargil incident, the India-Pakistan war of 1971, and the surgical strikes of 2016, among others. It will be interesting to see how newer gameplay styles will be implemented with these storylines.

A Battle Royale mode on the cards

Regarding the addition of a Battle Royale mode in the future, Gondal said, “Once we start getting the data from consumers and what elements they like, we will keep developing the game further. Based on feedback, various modes like a PvP (Player vs Player) mode and a Battle Royale mode can come to the game in the next few months.”

He also suggested that adding game elements gradually will ensure a more polished experience for players and lessen the likelihood of a server-related issue. “We are in no hurry. We want to take things at a nice, slow pace, and develop a better product,” he added.

FAU-G will let you contribute to the Indian Army

“We are also donating 20 percent of the game’s revenue to the ‘Bharat ke Veer’ foundation, which will also allow Indians to also contribute positively to the army,” Gondal said. Every in-app purchase that players will make will help contribute to the foundation.

FAU-G will also be completely free-to-play, while in-game purchases will allow users to customise their player avatars with skins and other elements. The game will also let players purchase official FAU-G merchandise from within the app itself. These will include T-shirts, hoodies and more.

Support for older, low-end phones

FAU-G will be available for older Android devices as well, and phones running on Android 8 (Oreo) or above will be able to run the game. Considering the fact that hardware on phones running on Android Oreo had lower specifications compared to modern phones, it is safe to assume that most of today’s Android phones will be able to run FAU-G, even if they are not flagship-grade devices.

FAU-G to value data privacy above all else

“Our privacy policy is very clear and we have stored all our data in India. None of our shareholders is from any country which could be objectionable to anyone,” Gondal said.

FAU-G will be available for all Android phones running Android 8 and up on the Google Play Store starting tomorrow, January 26. Players will be able to play the game’s story mode, where a large emphasis is on close combat and hand-held weapons. Availability on iOS devices is not confirmed at the moment, but we can expect FAU-G to hit the iOS App Store in the next few months.