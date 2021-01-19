FAU-G launch on January 26: 5 things you need to know

Indian shooting game Fearless And United Guards, or simply, FAU-G is all set to launch next week on Republic Day, January 26. Developed by nCORE games, FAU-G will put players in the shoes of Indian soldiers in the Ladakh region as they battle against enemy infiltrators. Ahead of the awaited launch, here are 5 facts you need to know about the upcoming game.

1. Not to be compared with PUBG Mobile

FAU-G was first announced as an upcoming game soon after the ban on PUBG Mobile in India back in September 2020. This was followed by speculations that the game would be a Made-in-India replacement for Tencent’s popular Battle Royale title. However, nCore games founder Vishal Gondal had confirmed in an earlier interview with Indian Express that the title has been I development for much longer and it shouldn’t be compared to PUBG Mobile.

2. No Battle Royale mode, multiplayer mode present

Unlike popular belief, FAU-G will not feature Battle Royale gameplay modes where many users are put together randomly in the gameplay area and must fight for their survival. The popular game style was made popular in recent years by titles like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite and Call of Duty Mobile. FAU-G will instead focus on linear missions and episodes that will progress through the story. However, there will be some form of multiplayer mode in the game.

3. Episode 1 will be set in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh

The game released its first teaser a few weeks ago, showing gameplay in the Galwan Valley, which is claimed to be just the first episode of the game series. A new anthem for the game was also revealed in the new teaser trailer, which shows Indian soldiers fighting off enemy forces in the valley.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

4. Close combat, melee weapons to be a big deal

The first teaser of FAU-G showed the soldiers using various close combat skills, while assault rifles were later seen in the new anthem teaser. This points to the fact that close-combat and melee-weapons will be a major aspect of the game. A number of various melee weapons can also be seen in the hands of the players in the first teaser. It remains to be seen if there will be a dedicated mode for this gameplay style.

5. You can get yourself pre-registered for the game

Pre-registrations for FAU-G went live back in December 2020. Interested players can still go get themselves pre-registered via the game’s Play Store/App Store page. Over a million players registered for FAU-G in the first 24 hours and the game has probably kept many more enthusiasts waiting for a launch since.