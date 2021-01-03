FAU-G launch date revealed: New trailer gives a glimpse into first episode

FAU-G, the ‘Made in India’ game by nCORE games is all set to release on January 26, Republic Day. The release date was announced by the makers on January 3 with a theatrical trailer of the game that gives a glimpse of the Ladakh episode as Indian soldiers go up against PLA troops.

The game’s first teaser was released on Dusshera last year also included a glimpse of what will be included in the Galwan valley episode. The earlier teaser only showed close combat and did not reveal any weapons. However, this time around the Indian soldiers can be seen using assault rifles as well. The new trailer also includes the title track ‘FAU-G’ or Fauji. Also, there are a few dialogues in Punjabi as well. It will be interesting to see how the gameplay turns out and what language will be used to make it more appealing.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Earlier in December 2020, the registrations for the game went live as well. FAU-G created a record with over one million pre-registrations in just 24 hours. The First Person Shooter (FPS) game was announced soon after the ban on PUBG. The widely popular game was taken off the play store and FAU-G became popular months before its release as demand for homegrown apps increased.

The brand ambassador of the game is veteran Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who is also known for his performances in action movies. Ahead of the launch, nCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal in an earlier interview with the indianexpress.com clarified that the game had been in pipeline for a while and should not be compared with PUBG.

Unlike PUBG, FAU-G will have episodes/missions instead of battle royale modes that have become popular especially in the last few years. The game was supposed to launch in the third quarter of 2020 but got delayed by a few months. Users can pre-register for the game on Google Play Store to receive the game as soon as it is released on Republic Day.